No action against Singh despite assurance: Wrestler

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the women wrestlers has alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had got to know about her meeting with the Prime Minister, which led to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s softening of stand against her, according to the FIR lodged at Connaught Place police station.

She claimed that a show-cause notice, which had been issued to her earlier by Singh, was revoked following her meeting. She is one of the seven wrestlers who had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station against the WFI chief on April 21. The police, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28. According to her, she was assured of a call from the sports ministry to address her complaints.

“However, after a while, the accused no 1, having no fear of law and respect for women wrestlers who are part of the federation, through his close aides again started pestering me to meet him personally,” the FIR read. Sharing another incident of harassment, the grappler alleged that she was also sexually harassed when she had gone abroad along with the Indian contingent for Olympic qualification.

“One day while I was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused person called me separately to his dinner table where he was sitting separately and to my utter shock and surprise and without my consent, placed his hand on my breast and groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach,” the FIR read.

She further stated that the accused did not stop there and again moved his hand upwards to her breasts. “He groped my breasts and then slid down his hand to my stomach and then back to my breast repeatedly for 3-4 times,” it read. It is pertinent to mention here that the WFI chief has refuted all allegations levelled against him and gone on the record to say that he will hang himself if any of the allegations are proved right.

‘Will hang myself if charges are proven’

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Wednesday that he would “hang” himself if allegations of sexual assault levelled against him are proven. “If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself,” Singh said in a rally. “If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in court and I am ready to accept any punishment. I would’ve been arrested if there was any truth to the charges,” he added.

