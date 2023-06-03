Realty firm officials questioned by Delhi cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior officials of realty company Emaar India Limited appeared before the Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Friday in an alleged real estate fraud case following summons, sources said. “Officials representing Emaar met with EOW officials and shared the information sought. They assured extending all help with the investigation,” a source in the EOW said.

The EOW had issued notices for the personal appearances of Dubai-based Emaar Properties managing director Mohamed Ali Alabbar. His representatives appeared on his behalf which the EOW found satisfactory, the sources said. Emaar India Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Emaar Properties of Dubai.

On May 26, the EOW had issued summons to Alabbar and senior officials of Emaar India Limited for their personal appearance on June 2 at 2:30 pm in the alleged fraud case in its housing project Palm Garden in Gurugram. The EoW initiated an investigation into the case after a homebuyer Manish Kumar Patni lodged a complaint on January 30 last year.

Patni alleged that Emaar India Limited, earlier known as Emaar MGF Land Limited, committed forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other offences, in selling apartments to buyers in their Palm Gardens project, according to the FIR in the case. The project was launched in 2010 and the company had promised to deliver housing units to buyers by September-December of 2015, according to the FIR.

