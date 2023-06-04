Jilted man attempts to slit woman’s throat, kills self

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a woman and minutes later hanged himself as he was dejected of love, police said on Saturday.

Tanu Priya Sharma (19) survived the attack and was hospitalised, they said.

According to a Delhi Police official, the incident was reported from Sector 24, Rohini area of northwest Delhi on June 2.

The deceased, identified as Amit, a resident of JJ Colony, Sector 25, Rohini, allegedly killed himself at the same place, i.e. the office of a company named Creative Concept Design, where he attacked the woman.

“We received a PCR at Begampur Police Station regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, we found that the woman was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,” the official said. The woman survived as her office colleagues intervened during the attack and timely took her to the hospital. Medics said that she has been discharged.

The official said during the preliminary inquiry it was revealed that the deceased was working at the Creative Concept Design company office as an Exhibition Stalls Designer. The company was owned by his own sister and brother-in-law.

“Amit was in one-sided love with the woman, who always avoided him and had even stopped talking to him. On June 2, Amit tried to slit her throat but other staff members rescued her,” the official said.

He said when the girl was being taken to hospital, Amit locked himself in a room and hanged himself.

Meanwhile, the crime team of Delhi Police was called to the spot that thoroughly examined the area. The body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Meanwhile, the family of the woman, who was the eldest of three siblings, was unaware of their daughter being troubled by a man in the office as she never spoke of anyone. “She never told us that she is facing any problem at the office or any boy is troubling her,” said Sanjeev Kumar, the father of the victim woman.

The father said that his daughter wanted to get into a college of her choice but as she could not, she chose to work for the time being.

She joined Creative Concept Design Company 7 months back where she used to design stalls at the seminars.

According to the father, his daughter called him soon after the attack from a colleague’s phone. “Papa, save me, I have been attacked with a knife, she told me over the phone. When I saw her at the hospital, she had also received some injuries on her hands while resisting the attack,” Sanjeev said. “She is not able to speak due to the injuries near her throat area,” the father added.

