Home Cities Delhi

NMA relief for owners of properties located near protected heritage sites 

The NMA has released fresh advisory after it observed that despite the verbal and recorded instructions, multiple applications with inaccurate information or documents were being forwarded.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

NMA

Jama Masjid in New Delhi image used for representation. (File photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent delay and ‘unwarranted harassment’ of applicants, the National Monuments Authority has issued an advisory for its officials to streamline recommendations for No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction or repair of the properties located in the proximity of protected heritage sites.

The Competent Authorities and the officials concerned have been advised to forward applications with the correct name, property ownership document, site plan and site inspection report; the impact of the proposed construction on the preservation, safety, security and accessibility to the monument. The advisory said that the application should clearly mention whether it is a case of fresh construction, re-construction, repair or renovation.

The NMA has released a fresh advisory after it observed that despite the verbal and recorded instructions, multiple applications with inaccurate information or documents were being forwarded. “It is pertinent to mention that a poorly prepared Form-II (site plan, affidavit and other details) lacking inspection report, not only hinders decision making by the Authority but also leads to delay in issuing recommendation of NOG causing delay and unwarranted harassment to the applicants,” the advisory read.

The NMA was set up for the protection and preservation of monuments and sites. It is mandatory to seek a NOC from the agency to carry out the repair, construction or any development work in a 300-metre radius of a protected structure or site under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMA NOC New delhi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp