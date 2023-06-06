Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS Delhi's nursing recruitment exam hit by hacking, cheating allegations

Candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged that the test was running on screens next to them and claim that people were taking the exam by using 'any desk' and other remote controlling software.

Published: 06th June 2023 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

An image of the AIIMS in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Allegations of manipulation and hacking have emerged from one of India's largest nursing recruitment exams — the Nursing Officers Recruitment common eligibility test (NORCET) — which is conducted by AIIMS Delhi.

Screenshots and photographs of the computer-based test, which happened on June 3, showing the examination in progress, are doing rounds across social media.

The photographs and screenshots also showed the roll number of the candidates and the clock time of the three-hour-long test. Besides, a photograph of the answer key to the test is also being circulated. 

Candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged that the test was running on screens next to them and claim that people were taking the exam by using 'any desk' and other remote controlling software. One particular photograph shows the recruitment test being conducted in a bedroom.

Many candidates have complained to the AIIMS Director through mail intimating him about the alleged hack or manipulation.

It is to be noted that candidates are not allowed to carry cellphones during the online examination which is conducted at dedicated centres across India and recruits thousands of nursing officers in Centre-run hospitals every year. 

Meanwhile, there has been no response from the AIIMS Director and the spokesperson of the institute despite multiple attempts to reach out through calls and texts.

A source in AIIMS said that the administration has received manipulation in NORCET at examination centres in previous years as well.  

NORCET is a common eligibility paper for the appointment of nursing officers in central government hospitals.  Candidates who are interested in the post of nursing officer have to qualify for the test to be eligible for selection. The computer-based test consists of 200 multiple-choice questions and runs for 180 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NORCET Exam AIIMS Delhi Nursing Recruitment Exam Hacking Exam Fraud
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp