House panel summons ousted Delhi Services Secretary in land fraud case

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Petitions Committee has summoned Delhi Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and former Secretary (Services) Ashish More to appear on Wednesday in connection with land transfer fraud allegations.

“Delhi Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and IAS officer Ashish More has been summoned tomorrow at Petitions Committee,” the government sources said.

Last year, five sub-divisional magistrates and one additional district magistrate namely Ajit Thakur, Harshit Jain, Devender Sharma, PC Thakur, Nagender Tripathi and Nitin Jindal were suspended for the same land transfer fraud in Jhangola village.

Evacuee Property belonging to the government was illegally transferred and people were given Bhumidhari rights, said sources. “More being the DM North District decided that appeals where illegal land transfers were made. The files asked by the Petition Committee have not been submitted before the committee, seven days time is over,” sources added.

AAP MLA Bhawna Gaur also forwarded a complaint against More to Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on May 24. The complainant alleged that More while posted as District Magistrate (North Collector) has been involved in corruption activities and has committed grave irregularities in deciding two cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had already started disciplinary action against five SDMs and one ADM in this regard. According to Delhi government sources, all the four officials, while occupying the office of SDM, Alipur, were allegedly engaged in illegal sale of small parcels of land whose owner had migrated to Pakistan during Partition.

The four officials — Harshit Jain, DANICS, Prakash Chand Thakur, ad hoc DANICS, Nagender Shekhar Pati Triapthi, DANICS, and Devender Sharma, ad hoc DANICS — had, during their tenure as SDM, Alipur, passed orders giving away ownership of government land in criminal connivance with private individuals or entities for apparent pecuniary benefits in return.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Petitions Committee has summoned Delhi Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and former Secretary (Services) Ashish More to appear on Wednesday in connection with land transfer fraud allegations. “Delhi Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and IAS officer Ashish More has been summoned tomorrow at Petitions Committee,” the government sources said. Last year, five sub-divisional magistrates and one additional district magistrate namely Ajit Thakur, Harshit Jain, Devender Sharma, PC Thakur, Nagender Tripathi and Nitin Jindal were suspended for the same land transfer fraud in Jhangola village. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Evacuee Property belonging to the government was illegally transferred and people were given Bhumidhari rights, said sources. “More being the DM North District decided that appeals where illegal land transfers were made. The files asked by the Petition Committee have not been submitted before the committee, seven days time is over,” sources added. AAP MLA Bhawna Gaur also forwarded a complaint against More to Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on May 24. The complainant alleged that More while posted as District Magistrate (North Collector) has been involved in corruption activities and has committed grave irregularities in deciding two cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs had already started disciplinary action against five SDMs and one ADM in this regard. According to Delhi government sources, all the four officials, while occupying the office of SDM, Alipur, were allegedly engaged in illegal sale of small parcels of land whose owner had migrated to Pakistan during Partition. The four officials — Harshit Jain, DANICS, Prakash Chand Thakur, ad hoc DANICS, Nagender Shekhar Pati Triapthi, DANICS, and Devender Sharma, ad hoc DANICS — had, during their tenure as SDM, Alipur, passed orders giving away ownership of government land in criminal connivance with private individuals or entities for apparent pecuniary benefits in return.