AAP, BJP spar after Kejriwal gets emotional over Sisodia

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the CM is protecting Sisodia using education as a shield.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional while speaking about former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday turned emotional as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia while inaugurating a new branch of B R Ambedkar School of Specialised
Excellence in Bawana.

“I am missing Manish Sisodia today. He wanted to provide quality education to all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner,” he said and added that Sisodia has been jailed on “false charges”.

“I am sure that he will come out of the jail very soon. Truth always wins,” he said. Making a veiled attack on BJP, Kejriwal said, “They want to halt the progress of Delhi’s education.”Meanwhile, BJP said that Kejriwal intended to cover up corruption of his administration.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the CM is protecting Sisodia using education as a shield. “While speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of a school in Bawana, the way Kejriwal tried to mislead over former Deputy CM with tears in his eyes as if the Centre had sent him to jail,” he said.   

