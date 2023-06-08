AIIMS for CBI probe into ‘hacking’ of nursing paper

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the allegations of cheating and manipulation at the All India nursing recruitment test that happened a few days ago, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here which is the testing agency of the recruitment exam, has sought a CBI inquiry in the matter, sources told this newspaper on Wednesday.

Top officials of the institute confirmed that the institute's administration met with the officials from the central investigative agency and sought a probe into the case.

"We met with the officials to explore the scope of the investigation. They were requested to start a probe since the allegations are grave," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, a parallel investigation has already been started by the examination section of the institute. a complaint has also been lodged in the case at the Hauz Khas Police Station, sources said.

The institute has set up a committee headed by the sub-dean of the examination section, Dr Naval Kishore, top officials confirmed.

They also informed that CCTV footage of the examination centres, which are allegedly involved in cheating, hacking, and manipulation of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET), is being scanned by the institute.

“CCTV was installed at all the examination centres and video recording of the test duration was also done. We have started scanning the footage,” said Prof Rima Dada, spokesperson, AIIMS.

Officials also said that they can also identify rogue examination centres after studying the pattern of questionnaires that are viral on social media since different centres followed different sequences of questions in the test.

A number of photos and screenshots of the question paper of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) are circulating on social media despite cameras or cell phones being barred in exam centres.

Candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged unfair means in conducting of exam through remote-controlling software like AnyDesk.

With the NORCET whose examination was conducted on June 3, nineteen AIIMS and other central government-run hospitals were supposed to get nursing cadre. Around 1 lakh 10 thousand candidates appeared for the 3,050 posts of nursing officers.

