War of words between Kejriwal, L-G over unveiling of new campus of GGSIPU

NEW DELHI: The inauguration of a university campus has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the Delhi government and centre’s strained relations. The development comes on a day when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as part of a wider outreach to opposition leaders, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav seeking his support in his fight against the centre over a recent ordinance on control of bureaucrats.

While the government announced yesterday that Kejriwal would inaugurate the east Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on June 8, the office of L-G V K Saxena said it had already been decided that the inauguration would be done by the L-G.

Bristling at the L-G office’s statement, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the L-G should inaugurate police stations and Delhi Development Authority sports complexes if he wants, but education and higher education are state subjects.

This was followed by a note from the L-G’s office, which said it had already been decided that the launch would be done by Saxena and that the CM was aware of this. It said Kejriwal was supposed to be invited as the guest of honour and Atishi as a special guest. It also said that the inauguration was initially scheduled for May 23, but was pushed to June 8 at Kejriwal’s request.

Responding to this, Bharadwaj said, “Police, land and public order come under the L-G. He can inaugurate police stations, police headquarters and DDA sports complexes but education and higher education are state subjects and this is the work of elected governments.”

He added, “It is weird that the L-G is now saying officials have told him that the inauguration should be done by him. At this rate, he can tell his officials that he wants to inaugurate Saurabh Bharadwaj’s office. This is why the L-G has kept control of bureaucrats and also why he wants the control to remain with him.”

