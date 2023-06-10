Change brought about by DDA gives impresssion of India, says Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority carries a very special responsibility and the change they bring is not just for the national capital, it is an impression of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Interacting with the officers and employees of the DDA here, he said any change brought in Delhi also has a model impact on the rest of the country. “Sushma Swaraj and I used to discuss that our minister-secretary combination was the best one as we carried out many important responsibilities together.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carries a very special responsibility, the change that they bring is not just for the capital city, it is an impression of India. Any change brought in Delhi, also has a model impact on the rest of the country and today, the world is looking at us with a great deal of respect,” he said. “My parents also lived in DDA flats. I always wanted to thank all of you for the work that you have done,” Jaishankar added.

Speaking to DDA employees, the minister pointed out that the first agreement that was unlocked with Japan after the nuclear test of 1998 was the Delhi Metro. “I have seen governments over the past 40 years, and this government is completely different. It has a sense of commitment and a sense of responsibility,” he said. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was also a part of the event.

The EAM has been holding meetings and events as part of BJP’s outreach campaign on nine years of the Modi government. Jaishankar, along with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, has been deputed by the BJP to oversee a month-long campaign across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its nine years at the Centre.

The G-20 summit is about “getting India ready for he world and the world ready for India,” S Jaishankar said. Jaishankar made the remark while addressing students at a Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College as part of a BJP outreach campaign.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority carries a very special responsibility and the change they bring is not just for the national capital, it is an impression of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Interacting with the officers and employees of the DDA here, he said any change brought in Delhi also has a model impact on the rest of the country. “Sushma Swaraj and I used to discuss that our minister-secretary combination was the best one as we carried out many important responsibilities together. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carries a very special responsibility, the change that they bring is not just for the capital city, it is an impression of India. Any change brought in Delhi, also has a model impact on the rest of the country and today, the world is looking at us with a great deal of respect,” he said. “My parents also lived in DDA flats. I always wanted to thank all of you for the work that you have done,” Jaishankar added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to DDA employees, the minister pointed out that the first agreement that was unlocked with Japan after the nuclear test of 1998 was the Delhi Metro. “I have seen governments over the past 40 years, and this government is completely different. It has a sense of commitment and a sense of responsibility,” he said. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was also a part of the event. The EAM has been holding meetings and events as part of BJP’s outreach campaign on nine years of the Modi government. Jaishankar, along with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, has been deputed by the BJP to oversee a month-long campaign across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its nine years at the Centre. The G-20 summit is about “getting India ready for he world and the world ready for India,” S Jaishankar said. Jaishankar made the remark while addressing students at a Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College as part of a BJP outreach campaign.