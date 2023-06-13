Home Cities Delhi

CBI registers FIR in AIIMS nursing recruitment exam paper leak

The federal agency has booked the Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the alleged leak, they said.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case in connection with the alleged leak of question papers of a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by the AIIMS-Delhi on June 3, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal agency has booked the Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the alleged leak, they said.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) was conducted for the appointment of nursing officers to all the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and four other Delhi hospitals.

Screenshots of the question papers surfaced on social media on the day of the examination, triggering speculation of the paper leak, they said.

The analysis of screenshots showed the console of a candidate named Ritu, who was allocated the centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI question paper leak AIIMS-Delhi
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp