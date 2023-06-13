INX media case: Delhi Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has permitted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, an accused in CBI and ED registered-Aircel-Maxis and INX Media scam cases, to travel abroad from June 25 to July 17.

Considering his application for his upcoming trip to Spain and the United Kingdom, Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal noted that he was granted permission by the court to travel abroad on several occasions and never violated any of the conditions of the court. He had moved applications in four cases being probed by the central agencies.

Per his application, Karti had to attend ATP Mallorca Championships to be held in Mallorca, Spain from June 25 to July 1 and Wimbledon Championships in London from July 3 to July 16.

He also submitted before the court that he had to attend business meetings and visit his daughter, who was working in London after completing her studies there.

On furnishing a deposit of Rs one crore, the court allowed his plea with conditions. The applicant was directed not to open or close any bank account overseas or enter any property transactions abroad and to surrender his passport within 48 hours of his return to India.

He was also directed by the court to inform about his travel itinerary, address, and contact details for the period abroad to the court as well as the investigating officers in all four cases.

"Therefore, in view of the above facts and circumstances, the applications moved by the applicant/accused Karti P Chidambaram are allowed and he is permitted to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom during the period June 25 to July 17, 2023,” the order read.

The ED alleged that during the course of the pending investigation, it was revealed that the applicant had disposed of some shares of the company beneficially owned or controlled by him and has thus, destroyed the proceeds of the crime.

The CBI and ED opposed the application, claiming that Chidambaram may tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in other countries.



"He shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses of this case in any manner,” the court said.

