Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC orders framing of fresh guidelines on pruning of trees

“A tree is a living being. It must an accorded a final inspection before a decision is taken to permit its felling or sanctioning extensive amputation of its live branches,” said the court.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi_trees

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has set aside guidelines passed by the state government for the pruning of trees in the Capital, that permitted the clipping of tree branches with a girth of 15.7cm without the permission of a tree officer while observing that “a tree is a living being”, and a “last look” or final inspection should be accorded before its felling or the extensive amputation of its branches.

Noting that there were “glaring examples of misuse of the permission” to prune trees having a girth up to 15.7 cm, Justice Najmi Waziri said this “so-called permission” under the guidelines sought to over-reach the statute which lays down the manner for pruning of trees. 

“A tree is a living being. It must an accorded a final inspection before a decision is taken to permit its felling or sanctioning extensive amputation of its live branches,” said the court.

In its order passed on a petition challenging an NGT order permitting the pruning of trees as per the guidelines - called the “Guidelines for Pruning of Trees”, the court said that it would be open to the authorities to frame fresh guidelines to regulate the pruning of trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Delhi governmentNGT Order pruning of trees
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp