Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief

By ENS & Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking the cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

According to the Delhi Police, the cancellation report has been submitted to the court on the basis of the statements made by the minor girl and the father. They also added that the chargesheet had been filed against Brij Bhushan for offences of sexual harassment and stalking.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor. The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against the outgoing WFI chief. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

Seven women wrestlers had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi against the WFI chief on April 21. The police, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28. The wrestlers had already threatened that if Singh is not arrested then they would relaunch their protest.

The first FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the IPC. It has been filed based on the allegations of a minor. The second FIR has been registered based on complaints filed by the wrestlers under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Both the FIRs, which were accessed by this newspaper, reveal the horrific experiences which the women wrestlers, including a 17-year-old minor girl, were facing in the presence of Singh.

The FIR in the case of the minor wrestler was lodged on the complaint of her father under sections 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest), 354A ( Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment.) 354D (Stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters.

(With additional inputs from PTI, ENS and Online Desk)

