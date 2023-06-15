Home Cities Delhi

Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor. The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

Published: 15th June 2023 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh

FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By ENS & Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking the cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

According to the Delhi Police, the cancellation report has been submitted to the court on the basis of the statements made by the minor girl and the father. They also added that the chargesheet had been filed against Brij Bhushan for offences of sexual harassment and stalking.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor. The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against the outgoing WFI chief. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

Seven women wrestlers had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi against the WFI chief on April 21. The police, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28. The wrestlers had already threatened that if Singh is not arrested then they would relaunch their protest.

The first FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the IPC. It has been filed based on the allegations of a minor. The second FIR has been registered based on complaints filed by the wrestlers under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Both the FIRs, which were accessed by this newspaper, reveal the horrific experiences which the women wrestlers, including a 17-year-old minor girl, were facing in the presence of Singh.

The FIR in the case of the minor wrestler was lodged on the complaint of her father under sections 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest), 354A ( Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment.) 354D (Stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters. 

(With additional inputs from PTI, ENS and Online Desk)

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Wrestlers Protest Wrestlers vs WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment
    India Matters
    FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
    Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
    Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
    ‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
    Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
    Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
    Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp