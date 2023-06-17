Home Cities Delhi

MCD school brings accolades in survey on ‘community ties’

The school—Nagar Nigam Pratibha Balika Vidyalaya—is located in Dilshad Colony

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An east Delhi-based school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been selected as the World’s Best School in the ‘Community Collaboration’ category after a survey conducted by an organization in England across 127 countries, according to a statement released by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s office. 

In the next phase, if the school is selected in the top three, then the amount of Rs 2 crore will be awarded to the school, it added. The school—Nagar Nigam Pratibha Balika Vidyalaya—is located in Dilshad Colony. Addressing a programme organised on this occasion, Mayor Oberoi said that change started after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the MCD.

“Education is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government. We will also implement the model of the Delhi Government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” she said.  The Mayor added that the responsibility of the parents regarding the children’s welfare is the highest.

“Parents have the maximum contribution to the education of their children. 65 Family Champions help in the running of this school. The children of these family champions also study in this school. The parents have to pay attention to the overall development of their children, just like the school does,” she said further.

Oberoi stated that the world-class model of Kejriwal government schools is being implemented in the corporation as well. “Changes will be seen in MCD schools in the coming six months. There will be an improvement in the educational level as well as the buildings of the schools. Presently some of the schools do not have proper buildings, teacher-student ratio, security personnel, etc. These all will be addressed,” she added.

