New BA, MBA courses unveiled by DU’s School of Open Learning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admission to two new courses BA (Hons) Psychology and Master of Business Administration has been announced by the Campus of Open Learning, School of Open Learning, and DU.

The admission for the upcoming batch 2023-2027 will start on June 18. Director of SOL, Prof. Payal Mago said that BA (Hons) Psychology course will provide comprehensive education to the students in the field of psychology. She added that the admission process for MBA will also start in the last week of July.

She said that students pursuing BA (Hons) Psychology will learn human psychology, behaviour and cognition. For students to be prepared for a successful career in psychology, this course aims to equip them with the information, skills, and practical experience they need. Students can anticipate receiving a well-rounded education through the course material which entails a variety of psychological areas including, but not limited to, social psychology, cognitive psychology, and abnormal psychology.

Prospective students with a passion for psychology who desire to enrol in the course are encouraged to apply beginning on June 18, 2023. The details will be available on the Delhi University’s portal or the Campus of Open Learning’s website (https://sol.du.ac.in). Professor Payal Mago said, “We also announced that the MBA admissions process will also begin in the final week of July.

MBA programme is renowned for its emphasis on practical learning, eminent faculty, and industry-relevant curriculum. To prepare students to become future business leaders, the curriculum imparts fundamental knowledge and skills in disciplines such as strategic management.

