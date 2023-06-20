Home Cities Delhi

Differently-abled to be provided with motorised tricycles, wheelchairs

handicapped

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to ease the lives of Divyangjans and bring them into the mainstream within society, the Delhi government has decided to provide free equipment to them under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana. The Social Welfare Department has prepared a list of equipment to be given to the Divyangjans in the city.

As per the report, the Social Welfare Department will soon sign an MoU with Alimco, after which the scheme will be implemented and brought to the public. Under this initiative, the state government will distribute 20 types of essential equipment like motorized tricycles, smart sticks, ear machines and wheelchairs to the Divyangjans.

Apart from this, artificial limbs, walking sticks, hearing aids, crutches, walking canes, walkers and rollers, folding active wheelchairs, foot care units and smart canes and shorthand machines for the blind will also be distributed.

The government claimed that with the help of equipment, the working capabilities of the Divyangjan will increase. With the availability of such equipment, the Divyangjan will be able to commute with ease. These devices will help them to deal with the problems they face while commuting.

The aim of the Arvind Kejriwal government is to provide all possible help to the disabled and bring them into the mainstream of society. With the help of this equipment, their abilities to get education and employment will also be boosted.

The Delhi government will sign a five-year MoU with Alimco for providing equipment to Divyangjans. Presently the Social Welfare Department has identified the equipment and prepared the MoU documents, and very soon the MoU will be signed with the company. After this process is completed, the details of the scheme will be provided to the public and the scheme will be implemented. 

