No one is safe in city, says DCW chief Maliwal after crime spurt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following two recent murder incidents in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss. While criticising the authorities, she remarked that ‘no one is safe in Delhi.’

The first-year DU student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said. In another incident, gunmen allegedly shot dead two women in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday over a suspected financial dispute with their brother, police said. Three people were arrested in this connection.

Maliwal said that the DCW will be issuing notices to authorities regarding these murders. She added, “Law and order situation in Delhi has completely crumbled. Nobody is safe in Delhi. A 19-year-old DU student stood outside his college with his female friend, and people molested her. The boy attempted to save her but he was stabbed to death. What is going on?”

She added, “The area where the boy was murdered is Delhi University’s college area. It is a very high-profile area. Students from across the country come to study there and even they are not safe? Is no one afraid of law and governance anymore? I would like to ask the Centre when it will end its long silence over women’s safety. Why isn’t the Delhi Police being accountable? Why are their resources not being increased?”

Maliwal stressed that the Centre must work with the Delhi government to resolve these issues and improve the situation of law and order and said that if the situation does not improve, the people will start moving to a safer place.

The RK Puram incident had triggered a political slugfest with the ruling AAP attacking Delhi LG V K Saxena over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not visiting Mukherjee Nagar following a fire outbreak there.

Students of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar area had last week smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape the fire that broke out in the building housing it.

