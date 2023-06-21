Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal: Hope Congress will clear its stand on Delhi ordinance row at oppn meet

The Central government has the authority to introduce similar ordinances on any subject within the Concurrent List.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

KEJRIWAL_PTI45154

Aravind Kejriwal

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Centre’s ordinance on Delhi contradicting the Supreme Court verdict on transfers and postings of bureaucrats will be the first agenda item in the meeting of opposition parties due June 23 in Patna.

The Congress has not yet firmed up its stance on the ordinance. “I hope the Congress will make its stand clear. All the other political parties in that meeting would like to know the Congress strategy on the ordinance,” said Kejriwal. To lend a punch to his argument against the Centre, Kejriwal will also carry a copy of the Constitution to shed light on the implications of such an ordinance.

“The Central government has the authority to introduce similar ordinances on any subject within the Concurrent List. That’s why it is crucial for all opposition parties to come together and deliberate on the issue to ensure states’ autonomy,” he said.

In a press conference, Kejriwal pointed out that by promulgating such an ordinance, the Centre can end up “dissolving all the matters” that come within the Concurrent List of the Constitution. “Only because this has only been promulgated in Delhi, which is often considered a ‘half-state,’ it does not mean that it cannot be promulgated in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country,” he said.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after the first meeting of the NCCSA (National Capital Civil Services Authority). Kejriwal said the ordinance “places an excessive amount of power in the hands of bureaucrats over and above the ministers, the CM, and the Cabinet.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Delhi ordinance Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp