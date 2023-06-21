Home Cities Delhi

Jamia announces 3-week training sessions on AI, machine learning

All students from UG, PG, and PhD scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are eligible for the course.

Jamia Milia Islamia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has announced a short-term training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) next month, registration for which are underway, a university official said. The programme, which is being organised by the university’s Department of Computer Engineering, will be for three weeks between July 4 and July 22, according to the brochure released by the university.

“The timings of the program are from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday. The classes will be held both online and offline,” the official informed. The course includes both lectures and practical work under the guidance of experienced professionals, the university said. There are 80 seats for the course -- 30 reserved for offline participants and 50 seats for online participants -- which will be allotted based on “first come first serve”.

All students from UG, PG, and PhD scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are eligible for the course. The course will mainly comprise five modules: Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision, and Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing using Keras and Tensorflow.

