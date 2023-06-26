Caught on cam: Heist in busy Delhi tunnel, two men robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

DELHI: Four motorcycle-borne men on two bikes waylaid a car and looted a delivery agent and his associate of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi on Saturday.

The loot was recorded on a CCTV where Patel Saajan Kumar, a delivery agency at Omnia Enterprises in Delhi’s Chandi Chowk, was seen heading to Gurugram with his associate Jigar Patel in the car he had booked at the Red Fort.

Saajan was carrying a bag having lakhs of rupees, which he was supposed to hand over to a person in Gurugram. However, the four men wearing helmets intercepted the car. while one of them pointed the gun at the cab driver, the other robber forcibly snatched the bag and all of them fled the spot.

Four motorcycle-borne men on two separate bikes forcibly stopped a vehicle inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in the national capital and robbed the occupants of Rs 2 lakh on gunpoint.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/ZxWy4pQyEj — Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) June 26, 2023

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal, "They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road when they entered the tunnel when four people on two motorcycles waylaid their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5-2 lakh at gunpoint."

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Police said they are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to ascertain if it was an inside job.

After the video of the armed robbery inside a busy tunnel in the heart of Delhi went viral, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation.

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over to the local government.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet, tagging a news report. "If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens ."

Notably, the 1.3 Km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to meet the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.

