Jilted lover kills woman’s new partner, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man, whose girlfriend had parted ways with him and started seeing another man, stabbed the latter to death in southeast Delhi’s sunlight colony area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shobit (27) and his two accomplices Riaz (20) and Naved (21) were arrested by the police for the brutal murder of 21-year-old Faizal.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the police had received a PCR call on June 24 regarding the matter.

The victim Faizal was bought dead at the AIIMS trauma centre. He suffered injury marks on the right side of the abdomen below the Diaphragm.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter. A police team was constituted which analysed more than 100 CCTV footage around the scene of crime. During the investigation, call detail records of the mobile numbers of suspects were identified. “The accused were changing locations and after multiple raids at various possible hideouts in Delhi, three people Shobit, Riaz and Naved were nabbed,” the DCP said.

It was later revealed that a girl who was initially in a relationship with accused Shobit had, later on, come in contact with the deceased Faizal. The girl had parted ways and she had told Shobit that she was not happy with her relationship.

After that, the girl was continuously in touch with Faizal and she used to meet him regularly and wanted to marry him. When the accused Shobit saw this, he made a plan with his associates Riaz and Naved and decided to eliminate Faizal.

Delhi man stabbed after a scuffle with locals

In another incident that happened in Delhi on Sunday, a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was thrashed and stabbed allegedly by a group of locals at a park in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Kishangarh resident Abhinandan, a children’s athletics trainer. His condition is stated to be stable and he has been discharged from the hospital, they said. According to the police, the alleged incident occurred at 9.30 pm on Saturday when Abhinandan and his friend Himanshu (18) were running in the park near his home. The victim had a scuffle with four-five locals following which he was thrashed with sticks and stabbed with a sharp object.

