Home Cities Delhi

Electrocution in New Delhi railway station: Ready for legal battle, says Sakshi Ahuja's father

"We don't want money. Punish those who are responsible," the victim's father said.

Published: 27th June 2023 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, was electrocuted at New Delhi Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The woman who died of electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday did not receive any help or First Aid since there was no ambulance, doctors or police at the spot, NDTV quoted the victim Sakshi Ahuja's father Lokesh Kumar Chopra as saying.

The family could leave the station only after 40 minutes and Sakshi Ahuja died on the way to the hospital, Chopra told the news channel in an Exclusive interview.

"The Railway officials informed us that action will be taken but not seeing any action being taken till now... Our system is not improving... we are making high-quality trains like Vande Bharat, but have been unable to install proper infrastructure at stations... there are no facilities despite the huge footfall," said Chopra, whose family was on way to Chandigarh by the railways' newest, state-of-the-art train, the report said.

"We don't want money. Punish those who are responsible," Chopra said. The family, he added, was "ready for legal battle," according to NDTV.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakshi Ahuja New Delhi railway station electrocution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp