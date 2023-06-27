Electrocution in New Delhi railway station: Ready for legal battle, says Sakshi Ahuja's father

By Online Desk

The woman who died of electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday did not receive any help or First Aid since there was no ambulance, doctors or police at the spot, NDTV quoted the victim Sakshi Ahuja's father Lokesh Kumar Chopra as saying.

The family could leave the station only after 40 minutes and Sakshi Ahuja died on the way to the hospital, Chopra told the news channel in an Exclusive interview.

"The Railway officials informed us that action will be taken but not seeing any action being taken till now... Our system is not improving... we are making high-quality trains like Vande Bharat, but have been unable to install proper infrastructure at stations... there are no facilities despite the huge footfall," said Chopra, whose family was on way to Chandigarh by the railways' newest, state-of-the-art train, the report said.

"We don't want money. Punish those who are responsible," Chopra said. The family, he added, was "ready for legal battle," according to NDTV.



