Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC refuses urgent order on illegal slaughter on Eid

Vacation bench posts matter for regular hearing on July 3. Petitioner Ajay Gautam said the urgency was that 5 lakh animals may be sacrificed on Thursday during the festival.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday | Pa rveen Negi

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking strict implementation of an advisory issued by the city government to deal with illegal slaughtering of animals on Eid al-Adha. The festival will be observed on Thursday.

“This is not a matter which cannot wait for two days. We are in the last week of vacation… We are not going to entertain this. It is our discretion to decide if it is urgent or not,” a vacation bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Manoj Jain remarked, posting the matter before a regular bench on July 3.

The bench added, “In our opinion, this matter be taken up for hearing by the roster bench and not by the vacation bench in the last week of vacation. Let it be heard on July 3 by the roster bench, before whom the main petition is pending.” Petitioner Ajay Gautam said the urgency was that 5 lakh animals may be sacrificed on Thursday during the festival also known as ‘Bakrid.’

The applicant sought strict implementation of an advisory issued by Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Development) of the Delhi Government on June 14 which stated that “it is feared that a lot many illegal animal markets and illegal slaughtering may come up in different parts of the national capital on the eve of Eid”. The advisory referred to Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, which states that no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughterhouse recognised or licensed by the authority concerned.

It also referred to another legal provision, stating that camels cannot be slaughtered for food purposes. The plea said the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994, strictly prohibits slaughtering of cows in the national capital. It requested the authorities to take suitable precautionary measures for enforcing laws relating to the welfare of animals to stop the illegal killing of animals during Eid-ul-Adha and to take stringent action against offenders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eid al-Adha Illegal slaughtering
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp