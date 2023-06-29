Doctor held for rape of nurse at Delhi clinic in two-year old incident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman who was working as a nurse at a nursing home in northeast Delhi’s Sundar Nagri area was allegedly raped by a doctor of the same nursing home two years back, a senior Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused doctor, identified as Dr. Noorul Hassan, was apprehended from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and two days later the police arrested him in the present case. According to a senior Delhi Police official, the victim woman on June 13 reported that she used to work as a nurse at Alihat Nursing Home in Sundar Nagri with the accused Dr. Noorul Hassan.

“In August 2021, Dr. Noorul Hassan raped her and made a nude video. He also took Rs 7 lakh from her,” the senior police officer said. Accordingly, based on the complaint of the victim woman, the police registered an FIR against the accused doctor under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The senior officer said that the victim woman was married 15 years ago and has two daughters. “As of now she is separated from her husband. Moreover, the Alihat Nursing home had also been shut down some time back,” the senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the two-year-old is underway.

Kejriwal assails L-G, Amit Shah over law & order

On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal once again demanded control over the law and order situation in the capital while reacting to the murder of a 25-year-old transgender in Rohini

Kejriwal stated that Lt Governor V K Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not capable of handling the law and order situation

“Delhi Police should be handed over to the people of Delhi. L-G Sahib and Amit Shah ji are not capable of handling it. How long will the people of Delhi have to tolerate this?” Kejriwal tweeted

