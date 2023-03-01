Drugged, abducted: Myanmar woman gang-raped in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A refugee woman, who is a native of Myanmar, was allegedly gang-raped by four people in the national capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the heinous crime was reported from the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi. The victim woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that she had come to visit someone in south-east Delhi area and that an unidentified auto driver allegedly drugged and abducted her and then took her to some secluded place.

Four people, including the auto-driver, then raped the victim woman. Accordingly, based on the complaint of the woman, the police have registered a case under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking suo-motu cognizance of the media reports, issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed action report. The police must now respond to the women's commission by Wednesday, March 1.

