CCTVs to be up soon in Delhi Police stations, HC told

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police apprised the High Court that it is working expeditiously on the tender process for installing CCTV cameras in police stations in the city in compliance with a Supreme Court order. Earlier, the top court had directed that CCTV cameras must be installed with a storage period of 18 months.

In response to a petition to ensure the setting up of the cameras inside every police station, the cops, in a status report, informed the high court that the process is on. “In view of the above, let the bids be evaluated and the orders ... be placed before the successful bidders expeditiously to ensure compliance of directions of the Supreme Court.” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

Observing that the Supreme Court is “completely seized of the matter”, the court disposed of the plea.

The court added: “Since the issue is being monitored by the Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed. The petition is disposed of.”

In January, the court was told that out of the 1,941 CCTV cameras, 30 were not operational and that the Delhi Police was working towards the upgradation of the existing cameras. It was also said that 2,175 additional cameras will be installed in police stations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 18, 2022, accorded its approval for inviting a fresh E-bid after certain modifications in the previous E-bid for the installation of CCTV cameras. During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for Delhi police submitted that the Supreme Court on February 21 in a matter raising a similar issue directed all the State governments to file a status report on compliance with directions The court however said that the petitioner will be free to avail remedies in law, if any, in future in accordance with the law.

Court upholds acquittal of ex-Jamia registrar of sexual harassment charge

New Delhi: A court has upheld the order of a magisterial court to acquit a former registrar of Jamia Hamdard University of the charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The magisterial court had acquitted the accused, saying prosecution’s case had fallen flat on its face as the complainant made “major material improvements with every successive statement”.

Delhi court discharges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in rioting case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case of alleged rioting and stone pelting on police personnel in May 2022 while opposing a demolition drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the directions on an appeal filed by Khan against a magisterial court’s order.The sessions court on Wednesday said the magisterial court’s order suffered from “grave illegality”.

Appoint PMLA Appellate Authority Chairperson, members: HC to Centre

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to take steps for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the PMLAppellate Authority within eight weeks under the law against money laundering. The court said there is a ‘dire need’ for the constitution of multiple benches of the Authority ad noted the large pendency of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police apprised the High Court that it is working expeditiously on the tender process for installing CCTV cameras in police stations in the city in compliance with a Supreme Court order. Earlier, the top court had directed that CCTV cameras must be installed with a storage period of 18 months. In response to a petition to ensure the setting up of the cameras inside every police station, the cops, in a status report, informed the high court that the process is on. “In view of the above, let the bids be evaluated and the orders ... be placed before the successful bidders expeditiously to ensure compliance of directions of the Supreme Court.” Justice Prathiba M Singh said. Observing that the Supreme Court is “completely seized of the matter”, the court disposed of the plea. The court added: “Since the issue is being monitored by the Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed. The petition is disposed of.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In January, the court was told that out of the 1,941 CCTV cameras, 30 were not operational and that the Delhi Police was working towards the upgradation of the existing cameras. It was also said that 2,175 additional cameras will be installed in police stations. The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 18, 2022, accorded its approval for inviting a fresh E-bid after certain modifications in the previous E-bid for the installation of CCTV cameras. During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for Delhi police submitted that the Supreme Court on February 21 in a matter raising a similar issue directed all the State governments to file a status report on compliance with directions The court however said that the petitioner will be free to avail remedies in law, if any, in future in accordance with the law. Court upholds acquittal of ex-Jamia registrar of sexual harassment charge New Delhi: A court has upheld the order of a magisterial court to acquit a former registrar of Jamia Hamdard University of the charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The magisterial court had acquitted the accused, saying prosecution’s case had fallen flat on its face as the complainant made “major material improvements with every successive statement”. Delhi court discharges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in rioting case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case of alleged rioting and stone pelting on police personnel in May 2022 while opposing a demolition drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the directions on an appeal filed by Khan against a magisterial court’s order.The sessions court on Wednesday said the magisterial court’s order suffered from “grave illegality”. Appoint PMLA Appellate Authority Chairperson, members: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to take steps for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the PMLAppellate Authority within eight weeks under the law against money laundering. The court said there is a ‘dire need’ for the constitution of multiple benches of the Authority ad noted the large pendency of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.