Delhi: BJP, Congress hold protests, demand CM Kejriwal's resignation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of resignations by two Delhi ministers facing corruption charges in the liquor scam, the BJP and Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Holding placards and chanting slogans against Kejriwal, hundreds of BJP workers protested at more than ten locations in the capital under their Jan Jagaran Abhiyan (Public Awakening camp). Senior party functionaries including Baijayant Panda, Delhi BJP in charge also joined the protest.

Baijayant said, “Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia resigned when they knew that they had no excuse left.” He added, “Despite several ministers being jailed for corruption, Kejriwal has remained on the post! For scams, the Delhi government opened vends near religious places and schools too!”

Calling the resignation a moral victory, BJP-Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said that the party wants to give a message that this whole ‘liquor scam’ episode does not end with the resignation of Sisodia and Jain but Kejriwal was also involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committe president Anil Kumar, protested outside the AAP office at Rouse Avenue demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

Congress-Delhi president Anil Kumar Chaudhary also raised questions over the decision over the induction of two new ministers – Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“Saurav Bhardwaj and Atishi too have besmirched reputations,” said Anil. He alleged that Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was involved in a `4,288 crore DTC bus purchase and maintenance scam and instead of removing him from the ministry, Kejriwal entrusted him with eight important departments.

