Ghaziabad: Man arrested for posting morphed pictures of woman on social media

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading morphed and obscene pictures of a woman on social media platform, Instagram, in a bid to take revenge from her, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Roshan Sharma, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, was nabbed on

February 28.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a woman lodged a complaint on February 3 stating that someone created a fake Instagram profile using her name and uploaded her morphed and obscene pictures with that account.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and formed a team to crack the case.

“During investigation, registrant details and IP log address of alleged Instagram profile were obtained from the Facebook Headquarters, USA. Through technical surveillance, the location of the phone used for creating the account was traced,” the DCP said.

The police deployed local sources and a raid was conducted on February 28 leading to the arrest of the accused from an apartment in Ghaziabad. During interrogation, the accused revealed that some time back he had a heated argument with his girlfriend during which the complainant (a friend of his girlfriend) also got involved and he abused her as well. The complainant called her brothers and got Roshan beaten up.

To avenge his insult, he downloaded her photos from her WhatsApp profile and created three fake Instagram accounts in the name of the complainant and uploaded her morphed pictures with her mobile number. The mobile phone and two SIM cards used to commit the crime were also seized from Sharma, the police said.

Accused leaked pics after heated argument

