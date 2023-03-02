Indian extradited to Queensland for murdering Australian woman

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian-origin man, who murdered a woman in Australia in 2018, was extradited back to Queensland by the authorities to face the law. The accused, identified as Rajwinder Singh, allegedly killed an Australian national Toyah Cordingley in October 2018 at a beach in Queensland and went absconding soon after the murder. He was arrested last year on November 25 by the Delhi Police.

To evade arrest, he had completely changed his looks. At the time of the incident in 2018, the accused was not having any beard but now when he was caught, he was seen with a full-grown beard and a turban.

At the time of his arrest, a senior Delhi Police official said the accused Rajwinder, a native of Buttar Kalan, Punjab, was an Australian citizen and he used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on the accused Rajwinder’s arrest, the largest reward in the state’s history. “The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN), regarding the said accused and the CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had also issued a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022,” the official said.

After this, the CBI and Australian police shared their inputs regarding the accused with the Delhi Police and the case was immediately handed over to the Special Cell which nabbed him in an intelligence-based operation from near GT Karnal Road.

According to the Australian Police, the accused Rajwinder Singh on January 10, this year, consented to his extradition to Australia for prosecution for the murder “On January 24, 2023, the Indian court recommended Mr Singh be surrendered to Australia. A team of detectives from Far North Queensland and the Homicide Investigation Unit travelled to New Delhi last week following approval by the Government of India for the extradition,” Queensland Police said in a statement. They said the accused Rajwinder arrived in Melbourne on March 1.

