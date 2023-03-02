Our time has come, no one can stop us: Kejriwal at AAP meet

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a door-to-door campaign in Delhi and across the country to seek feedback from people regarding the issue of the arrest of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The decision was been taken in a high-level meeting conducted by Kejriwal with Aam Aadmi party MLAs and councilors, a senior party leader said. “Kejriwal sought feedback from all the public representatives over the current situation and charted out the future course of action for the party. The MLAs and Councillors apprised the CM that there is a strong wave of anger against the BJP in the people of Delhi since the arrest of Manish Sisodia,” he said.

“It has been decided along with all MLAs and councillors that the AAP will begin a massive agitation, starting with Jansamvaads, Nukkad Sabhas and door-to-door campaigns in Delhi and across the country,” he added. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal slammed the Central government and termed the arrest of Sisodia and Satyendra Jain as political vengeance by BJP.

Taking a jibe at the Modi government, Kejriwal said that if Manish Sisodia were to join the BJP, all charges against him would be dropped. “The AAP is a storm. No wall, no mountain in the world is strong enough to stop this storm. No one can stop the idea whose time has come. AAP’s time has come. No one can stop us,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the issue wasn’t corruption but impeding work by “sending the CBI and the ED after the Opposition leaders”. He further claimed that Prime Minister is trying to impede the good work of the Delhi government by putting Jain and Sisodia in prison. He also said the much-awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension is likely to be held next week.

Atishi wears many caps, topped DU

Atishi (41) is AAP’s national spokesperson, MLA from Kalkaji constituency and Political Affairs Committee member. She was actively associated with the India Against Corruption and joined AAP in 2013. She was appointed as the spokesperson of the party in 2013 and also served as the advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister. The party then appointed her the Lok Sabha in-charge of the East Delhi Constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Atishi did her schooling from Springdales School, New Delhi. She then went on to do her graduation in History (Hons), from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi from 1998-2001 and topped the university.

Sourabh Bhardwaj is a 3-time MLA

Sourabh Bhardwaj (43) is a three time MLA from Greater Kailash assembly constituency, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and chief spokesperson of the AAP. Bhardwaj, borne and brought up in Delhi, is a computer science graduate from GGSIP University and LLM degree holder from Osmania University. Bhardwaj was first elected to the Delhi Assembly in the 49-day AAP government. He was also appointed as a cabinet minister with portfolios like food and supply, transport and environment. In 2015, his party again fielded him from Greater Kailash assembly seat and he defeated the rival candidate from the BJP.

