Video leaked to pressurise me: Sukesh

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mandoli jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that a purported video of his cell which went public some days back, was deliberately released by prison officials to put pressure on him as he was in ED’s custody.

“I was in ED custody for enquiry in a case for 9 days. To put pressure on me and divert the topic, prison officials released this video. Why was it leaked during my ED custody, where I disclosed Satyender Jain’s involvement,” the alleged conman said in his freshly written letter to the L-G through his Advocate Anant Malik.

On February 23, a purported CCTV footage video of Sukesh went viral on social media where he was apparently seen crying when the prison authorities raided his cell. According to the Tihar Jail officials, the CCTV grab was reportedly from December last year when the authorities conducted a surprise check in Sukesh’s cell. Sources said that during the raid, the officials found many luxury items from his cell that included Gucci slippers and three pairs of expensive jeans.

Sukesh, in his letter, alleged that he is being threatened and mentally harassed by some prison officials to whom he has also given bribes as a ‘protection money’. “No illegal item was found in my possession as claimed, all this was purposely done by some officers on Jain’s instruction. Also as there is no cap on MRP of luxury clothes worn by me as I am under trial and not a convict,” he said.

He urged the L-G to refer this matter to the Anti-Corruption Branch. Meanwhile, a senior prison official said they have taken cognizance of Sukesh’s complaint and the matter will be thoroughly probed.

