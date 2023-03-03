Attaching DMRC assets will paralyse Delhi city: Centre

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday said it cannot sanction the attachment of the properties of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), stating it would lead to the closure of the metro rail and bring Delhi to a halt. The Centre gave its response to the Delhi High Court in the case relating to the unpaid dues of Rs 6330.96 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

In an affidavit, the Centre said, it cannot be made liable for the said amount in its capacity as a shareholder of DMRC, saying the latter is a ‘company limited by shares’ as defined in the Companies Act 2013. The liability of its members including the Centre is limited by the memorandum to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares respectively held by them, it submitted.

The Centre also said it is examining DMRC’s earlier requests seeking help to pay the amount to DAMEPL. “However, the Answering Respondent is in receipt of representations/ requests dated 14.12.2022, 18.01.2023 and 14.02.2023 from DMRC seeking subordinate debt and equity from the Govt. of India for payment of the decrial amount. The same are under examination and a decision will be conveyed to DMRC,” the affidavit read.

As there is no conclusion for the payment matter, the high court also expressed its displeasure. “It is amazing that there are two elected governments who have formed this corporation and it has no money. Imagine what message you are conveying to the outside world; government corporation refusing to deal with an award,” said Justice Yashwant Varma.

Further, the court asked the DMRC to place all requisite records related to its finances. It also directed the competent authorities of the DMRC to attend the proceedings so that a holistic view can be taken about the funds available with it.The hearing will continue on Friday.

