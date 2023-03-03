Audi's new Q3 Sportback makes Indian debut!

Home Cities Delhi

Audi India has finally brought the new Q3 Sportback  Coupe to India and it is an unrivalled product in the market!

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Audi has recently launched the Q3 Sportback coupe SUV in India, which is the first of its kind in the segment. Priced at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it is available only in the top-spec Technology trim and is approximately Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the standard Q3 SUV. The Q3 Sportback shares the same powertrain as the Q3 SUV.

Design
Talking about exterior design, the Q3 Sportback features unique elements when compared to the standard Q3 SUV. It gets the S-line styling pack as standard, with a large hexagonal grille that has a honeycomb pattern, and sharper, more triangular-shaped air intakes with a silver finish. Additionally, it features 10-spoke, 18-inch alloys and a sharply-raked roofline. The coupe SUV measures 4,518mm in length, 1,843mm in width, and 1,558mm in height. 

Interior
When it comes to the interior, the Q3 Sportback’s layout is identical to the Q3 SUV. It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster,gets features like a 10-speaker audio system, wireless charger,  30-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. The key safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. However, like the Q3 SUV, the Sportback also lacks ADAS features.

Powertrain
It’s powered by a 190hp, 320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. With the power being sent to all four wheels, the coupe SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 220kph.

VFM
Audi is offering a five-year extended warranty on the Q3 Sportback for a limited period, which includes roadside assistance (RSA). Customers can also opt to extend their warranty up to seven years and RSA up to 10 years. The Q3 Sportback has no direct rivals currently, as there are no other entry-level coupe SUVs in the market. The closest to it is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which sits a segment higher and is priced at Rs 72.50 lakh.

Verdict
Overall, the Q3 Sportback is a stylish, unique option in the SUV market, with its coupe-like design and impressive performance. While it may be slightly more expensive than the standard Q3 SUV, it is well-equipped and comes with a range of features and a warranty package that adds value to the purchase. It remains to be seen how the Q3 Sportback will be received in the Indian market, but it is certainly a strong contender in the entry-level coupe SUV segment.

Price: Rs 51.43 lakh

