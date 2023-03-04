AAP, BJP spar over ‘Manish Chacha’ campaign

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday launched a social media campaign, called ‘Manish Chacha’, by posting messages, purportedly penned by the school children, seeking early release of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in the liquor scam.

AAP leaders, including MP Raghav Chada, state ministers and other top functionaries, tweeted messages, purportedly written by children studying in Delhi government schools in favour of Sisodia.“Children’s love for their Manish Chacha is growing all over Delhi, BJP people, no matter how many false allegations you make, the love of Delhi children for Manish Sisodia cannot be shaken,” AAP MLA Atishi tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted these posts. The tweets put out by AAP leaders contained pictures of children, besides the messages. More than 20,000 letters to Sisodia were collected on the first day itself at a special desk that was set up in less than two hours, said a party leader, adding that thousands of school students come in his support.The BJP was quick to take up the matter and attacked AAP for “exploiting children for political gains”.

The AAP denied the allegations and claimed parents came forward to set up special ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks outside schools to help children send their messages to Sisodia.“There is no involvement of any government department or government staff in any such activity,” said a party leader.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the objection was registered by the BJP on Thursday night on this ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ campaign, but even after that the AAP misused children in political activities.“It is very sad that the proposed minister of the Delhi government Atishi and AAP leader Jasmine Shah etc have defied the law by tweeting pictures of children,” he added.

Meanwhile, the child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took note of the use of children’s pictures for “political benefits” and wrote a letter to Delhi Police asking for an inquiry against Chadha and Atishi for allegedly posting a “picture of minors” on Twitter in “furtherance of political agenda”.

NCPCR takes note

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took note of the use of children’s pictures for ‘political benefits’ and wrote a letter to Delhi Police asking for an inquiry against AAP MP Raghav Chadha and MLA Atishi for allegedly posting a “picture of minors” on Twitter in “furtherance of political agenda”.

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday launched a social media campaign, called ‘Manish Chacha’, by posting messages, purportedly penned by the school children, seeking early release of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in the liquor scam. AAP leaders, including MP Raghav Chada, state ministers and other top functionaries, tweeted messages, purportedly written by children studying in Delhi government schools in favour of Sisodia.“Children’s love for their Manish Chacha is growing all over Delhi, BJP people, no matter how many false allegations you make, the love of Delhi children for Manish Sisodia cannot be shaken,” AAP MLA Atishi tweeted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted these posts. The tweets put out by AAP leaders contained pictures of children, besides the messages. More than 20,000 letters to Sisodia were collected on the first day itself at a special desk that was set up in less than two hours, said a party leader, adding that thousands of school students come in his support.The BJP was quick to take up the matter and attacked AAP for “exploiting children for political gains”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The AAP denied the allegations and claimed parents came forward to set up special ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks outside schools to help children send their messages to Sisodia.“There is no involvement of any government department or government staff in any such activity,” said a party leader. विरोध का यह तरीका बहुत अनोखा है - इस विरोध में भी प्रेम का भाव है । बहुत खूब दिल्ली बहुत खूब@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia जी ! pic.twitter.com/2SHYupnl1y — Opinion Poll (@eOpinionPolls) March 3, 2023 Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the objection was registered by the BJP on Thursday night on this ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ campaign, but even after that the AAP misused children in political activities.“It is very sad that the proposed minister of the Delhi government Atishi and AAP leader Jasmine Shah etc have defied the law by tweeting pictures of children,” he added. Meanwhile, the child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took note of the use of children’s pictures for “political benefits” and wrote a letter to Delhi Police asking for an inquiry against Chadha and Atishi for allegedly posting a “picture of minors” on Twitter in “furtherance of political agenda”. ‼️एक युद्ध बेरोज़गारी के विरुद्ध ‼️ अपने राजेन्द्र नगर के रोज़गार मेले में युवाओं को उम्मीद से बेहतर रोज़गार मिला रोज़गार मिलने से उत्साहित युवाओं ने CM @ArvindKejriwal जी का शुक्रिया अदा किया हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि जल्द ही युवाओं के लिए फ़िर से रोज़गार मेले का अयोजन होगा pic.twitter.com/hzYH6fc1DO — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) March 3, 2023 NCPCR takes note The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took note of the use of children’s pictures for ‘political benefits’ and wrote a letter to Delhi Police asking for an inquiry against AAP MP Raghav Chadha and MLA Atishi for allegedly posting a “picture of minors” on Twitter in “furtherance of political agenda”.