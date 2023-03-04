Delhi: 7-year-old's cheeks burnt with cigarette by cousin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have lodged a case after a seven-year-old boy alleged that his cheek was burnt with a cigarette by his cousin in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. The incident was reported to the police on February 28, they said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered.

Police said since the boy’s parents are going through a divorce procedure, the child stays alternatively with his mother and father for a period of three months each as per court orders.

After conducting the medical examination, the boy was counselled and produced before the Child Welfare Committee which gave his custody to his mother, according to the police. Presently, the boy is staying with his mother at Madangir, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the incident took place when he was staying with his father, aunt and 26-year-old cousin. He alleged that his cheek was burnt by his cousin with a cigarette on December 29, 2022, at his father’s house situated at Anupam Garden in Sainik Farm, the DCP said.

However, the child did not tell anybody about the incident due to fear. However, on February 27, the boy narrated the incident to his tuition teacher, she added. Thereafter, his mother took the child to a doctor and approached the police, officials said. “Since a matrimonial dispute was going on between the husband-wife, the child used to live with his mother for three months and thereafter with his father for the next three months,” he said.

Boy examined, counselled

After conducting the medical examination, the boy was counselled and produced before the Child Welfare Committee which gave his custody to his mother. Currently, he is staying with his mother at Madangir, the police said.

NEW DELHI: The police have lodged a case after a seven-year-old boy alleged that his cheek was burnt with a cigarette by his cousin in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. The incident was reported to the police on February 28, they said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered. Police said since the boy’s parents are going through a divorce procedure, the child stays alternatively with his mother and father for a period of three months each as per court orders. After conducting the medical examination, the boy was counselled and produced before the Child Welfare Committee which gave his custody to his mother, according to the police. Presently, the boy is staying with his mother at Madangir, they added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the incident took place when he was staying with his father, aunt and 26-year-old cousin. He alleged that his cheek was burnt by his cousin with a cigarette on December 29, 2022, at his father’s house situated at Anupam Garden in Sainik Farm, the DCP said. However, the child did not tell anybody about the incident due to fear. However, on February 27, the boy narrated the incident to his tuition teacher, she added. Thereafter, his mother took the child to a doctor and approached the police, officials said. “Since a matrimonial dispute was going on between the husband-wife, the child used to live with his mother for three months and thereafter with his father for the next three months,” he said. Boy examined, counselled After conducting the medical examination, the boy was counselled and produced before the Child Welfare Committee which gave his custody to his mother. Currently, he is staying with his mother at Madangir, the police said.