Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody by two days till March 6

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court, on Saturday, extended the CBI custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till Monday in a corruption case related to the excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader alleged mental harassment by the central agency as the questioning goes on for hours.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal.

During the hearing, the former minister said, the continuous questioning for hours makes him heavily stressed. The 'mental harassment' is itself 'third degree', he added.

#WATCH | Arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his 5-day CBI custody pic.twitter.com/EJQgFo0KIs — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the court had directed the CBI to interrogate Sisodia only at a place where CCTV cameras are placed in order to avoid the fear of force used on him. Sisodia will be medically examined every 48 hours and his wife will be able to meet him for 15 minutes every day, the court had said. His lawyers are allowed to meet him for half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm daily.

Today, the CBI demanded 3 days of custody. But the central probing agency plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer. He said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

"What is the difference between Day one and now," the lawyer asked during the hearing pointing out what newly was found by the probing agency.

During the course of the hearing, the lawyer also referred to the health condition of Sisodia's wife, who is suffering for a long time from multiple sclerosis, a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

It was argued that she is in a state of 'vegetable' due to the disease.

The CBI, on Sunday evening, arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The CBI alleged that as the minister in charge of the excise department, the policy formulated and approved by Sisodia was allegedly tweaked to favour select liquor traders and led to losses of Rs 2,873 crore to the state exchequer.

After the trial court sent him five-day CBI custody last Monday, Sisodia moved to the Supreme Court the next day seeking bail, which refused to entertain his plea. Soon after the top court’s refusal to bail, Sisodia and another jailed minister Satyendar Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet on Tuesday.

