Delhi HC junks plea to observe Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday junked a plea in favour of 'Cow Hug Day' on Valentine's Day, which was challenging the Animal Welfare Board India (AWBI)'s decision to withdraw the same. "How can the court say that you celebrate cow hug day on Valentine's Day?", remarked Justice Prathiba M Singh, noting that it is a 'policy decision' and the court cannot interfere in it. It was averred that the court cannot interfere in the matter under Article 226 of the Indian constitution. Petitioner Kolisetty Shiva Kumar said in his plea that being a spiritual person and a cow lover, he "made arrangements for conducting the event in a massive manner in Hyderabad and the entire Telangana State" and the sudden withdrawal of 'Cow Hug Day' without specifying any reason was unjust, arbitrary and contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of India. The petitioner, through his lawyer Sravan Kumar, also sought a direction from the authorities to take initiative for the implementation of the February 6 notification on the celebration of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14. As per the plea, "The notification dated 6.2.2023 was issued for protection and promotion of cows in the country in accordance with Article 48 of the Constitution of India after due consultation and approvals from the authorities. The Cows being sacred in India holds importance very much but they are also beneficial in other manners. "It said, "No reason was stated in the revocation notification for the withdrawal of cow day announcement. The act of the Respondent is illegal and contrary to the law." The AWBI, which is under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", saying "All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy."