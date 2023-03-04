Home Cities Delhi

Tunnel boring machines get down to work on new Delhi Metro line

The work on phase-IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in Delhi.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tunnel boring machines get down to work on new Delhi Metro line

Tunnel boring machines get down to work on new Delhi Metro line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project, the first tunnel boring machine on the under-construction Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor began work on Friday, officials said. At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is doing construction work on 65.1 km of phase-IV priority corridors which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as ‘Silver Line’.          

The DMRC on Friday tweeted, “The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor started its drive today to bore a 1.27km long tunnel between Chhatarpur and Kishangarh stations in the presence of Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC and other senior officials.”             

As part of the phase-IV work approved so far, about 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed, it said in another tweet. Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity are the three corridors that are under construction in this phase. The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked among one of the world’s largest metro networks.

The work on phase-IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in Delhi. Asked if he saw any cost escalation due to the Covid factor, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar had last year said that he did not see any major cost overrun as to the timelines of the Ph-IV project, but the timelines might be impacted due to the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC Delhi Metro
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp