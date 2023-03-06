Home Cities Delhi

BJP: AAP is into education scams, not revolution

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that it was regrettable that massive rigging has been done in the recruitment of guest teachers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday urged the city’s Lieutenant Governor to immediately ask for a report from the state Education Department on the alleged rigging in the recruitment of guest teachers by its order action against the then Education Minister Manish Sisodia and other officials. 

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that it was regrettable that massive rigging has been done in the recruitment of guest teachers. “The Kejriwal government misused the OBC quota in guest teachers’ recruitment to recruit workers associated with his party. The educational qualifications were relaxed in hundreds of cases,” he alleged.

He alleged that the Kejriwal government, by putting pressure on the officials, appointed many teachers from the general category and other castes as guest teachers under the OBC quota. “Similarly, many guest teachers were given subject exemption. For example, a teacher who had done post-graduation in environmental science was assigned to teach biology. The AAP government talks about education revolution, but it does scams,” he said.

