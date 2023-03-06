Home Cities Delhi

Country’s first robotic surgery training facility to come up in AIIMS

According to doctors, the first-of-its-kind facility in India will also help in stemming the rising number of junior medicos leaving their training programs to train overseas for speciality training.

Published: 06th March 2023

robotics

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon start the country’s first training centre for robotic surgery in Delhi. The Institute has planned to float an Expression Of Interest (EOI) to invite manufacturers of robotic surgery systems to develop training facilities across its campuses here. 

According to an order issued from Director Dr M Srinivas’ office, the Institute will provide 500 sqft of space across its campuses including the main hospital, academic spaces, cadavers, tissues, and pool of trained faculty, among others for the upcoming training facility.

The new facility is expected to come up in three to six months from now and would be run on a no-profit-no-loss principle. The order said that the Institute has an adequate number of master trainers who would be able to impart training to the doctors in minimally invasive surgery discipline. The facility will be open to doctors from the Institute and other healthcare facilities in the country.

According to doctors, the first-of-its-kind facility in India will also help in stemming the rising number of junior medicos leaving their training programs to train overseas for speciality training. “The move will save time and resources for aspiring surgeons willing to learn robotic surgery discipline by not opting for foreign nations for the training. Besides, it will also help equip surgical trainees with advanced technological robotic skills to meet the ever-evolving patient needs across the country,’ an AIIMS doctor said. 

So far, robotic surgery is available in the urology and general surgery department of the institute. The new surgical block of AIIMS will equip state-of-the-art robotic machines.

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence

Indian doctors opt for robotic surgery training in USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Canada and Australia

Robotic surgery is the latest innovation in modern surgery which continues to evolve with advances in haptic feedback, machine learning/artificial intelligence (AI) and training, robotics

