Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover extension 

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover.

Published: 06th March 2023 12:54 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension, in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension that would bring huge relief for people commuting between Delhi and Noida.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said. 

He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline.

The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday.

He said targetting and harassing opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

