Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody

The court allowed the ex-Deputy CM to carry the Bhagavad Gita, medicines, etc to jail while directing Tihar jail authorities to consider his request for being allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Published: 06th March 2023 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

ManishSisodia-EPS

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court from CBI HQ in New Delhi on March 6, 2023. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise scam case, after the CBI said it did not require the custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader for now.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

At the outset, the counsel for CBI submitted before the court the investigative agency was not seeking his custody right now which it may do later.

ALSO READ | Sisodia being mentally tortured for false confession, says AAP

The CBI accused AAP supporters of 'politicising' the matter. "An application to send the accused to judicial custody has been filed. It is submitted that the CBI custody is no longer required and the same may be sought later if required. In view of submission made, the accused is sent to JC till March 20," the court said.

It allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, medicine etc to jail while directing the Tihar jail authorities to consider his request for being allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

ALSO READ | Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to replace Sisodia and Jain in Delhi cabinet

On Saturday, scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers had protested at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Saturday, demanding the release of Manish Sisodia. Holding placards in support of Sisodia, they had gathered outside the party headquarter as Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue court. 

Sisodia had been arrested after being interrogated for eight hours. The CBI said he was arrested over ‘evasive replies’. The court then had granted five days of custody to Sisodia. 

On March 5, nine opposition leaders had written to the Prime Minister flagging the blatant misuse of investigating agencies to eliminate the opposition and alleged that the arrest 'was indicative of India’s transition from being a democracy to an autocracy.'

The issue of Governors acting in violation of the constitutional provisions and hindering the governance of the states was also raised in a letter signed by main Opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief Chandrasekhar Rao, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"On the 26th of February 2023, after a long witch-hunt, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularity without a shred of evidence against him. The allegations against Sisodia are outrightly baseless and smack of a political conspiracy,” stated the letter.

“The arrest suggests that “we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy,” it stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Liquor Policy Delhi excise policy CBI
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp