Drunk student urinates on co-passenger onboard flight

Yeshi Seli and Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another case of unruly behaviour mid-air, a 21-year-old Indian student studying in the US allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an American Airlines New York-Delhi flight. The incident took place on March 4.

A senior Delhi Police official said that they received a complaint regarding the incident from American Airlines stating that a passenger, identified as Arya Vohra, who is studying in the US, urinated on his fellow passenger.

“We received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from an American airline against one person Arya Vohra, a student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony in Delhi,” DCP (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The passenger was handed over to the police by CSIF officials around 11.30 pm on Saturday with a written complaint filed by American Airlines, Mahla said. Based on the complaint, Vohra was taken into custody and an FIR was lodged under relevant IPC sections and Civil Aviation Act for causing a public nuisance. The co-passenger did not lodge any complaint against Vohra as the accused apologised to him, Mahla said.

American Airlines imposed a flying ban on the passenger. It said the accused passenger was heavily intoxicated and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. “... He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally he urinated on the passenger seated on 15G,” an American Airlines statement read. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a detailed report of the incident from the airline.

