Govt hospital services affected as doctors protest against assault

The hospital officials said that the security guards came in to rescue and disperse the attendants however; they entered again and started beating the doctors. 

Published: 07th March 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The emergency block of a Delhi government-run hospital was forced to shut down for several hours on Sunday after a patient and her family members allegedly attacked doctors on duty there.
The doctors sat in protest abstaining from the emergency services for hours demanding protection against such incidents. 

However, the services were restored after the police arrived and filed a complaint against the patient and her attendants.  The incident was reported on Sunday night at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri. 

According to hospital sources, the female patient came to the hospital as she suffered nose injuries. As there were several patients, the doctor asked her to wait, following which the incident took place.  “The nurses said that the two doctors in the emergency block were looking after other patients and asked her to wait,” the source added.

He added, “The patient was agitated and her family members started pressuring the staff for immediate treatment. Later, they barged into the doctors’ room and started arguing with them.” The hospital officials said that the security guards came in to rescue and disperse the attendants however; they entered again and started beating the doctors. 

The doctors sustained injuries on their faces and other body parts.  A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation of the case is in progress, the police said. 

