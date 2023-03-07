Historic Urdu poetry symposium back with a bang in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shankar-Shaad Mushaira -- one of the three historic Urdu poetry symposiums -- will bring veterans and new-age writers/poets to the same podium. The annual event is an opportunity for Urdu poetry lovers to witness the brilliance of some of the greatest contemporary poets.

In the 54th edition of the annual symposium, prominent poets such as Waseem Barelvi, Munawwar Rana, Prasoon Joshi, Nadeem Shad, Minu Bakshi and famous screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar will enthral the audience with their mesmerising couplets, said the organiser--Shankar Lall Murli Dhar Memorial Society.

However, given the current geopolitical situation, there will be no participation from abroad. The event will take place on March 11 at its usual venue—Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

The society, formed by the illustrious Conglomerate DCM Sri Ram, started holding the show in 1954 in which eminent poets participated regularly. The founder of the DCM group, Lala Sri Ram, decided on a periodic symposium after consulting with the leading literary figures of the time -- Josh Malihabadi, Shankar Prasad, (then Chief Commissioner of Delhi), Professor Mujeeb (Vice Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia), Ram Dhari Singh Dinkar, V Shankar and KG Syed (noted civil servants and educationists).

They encouraged his idea of floating a trust in the memory of Sir Shankar Lall ‘Shankar’ (brother of Shri Ram) and Lala Murli Dhar ‘Shad’ (son of Sir Shri Ram), who were well-known poets of Delhi.

Due to Covid-19, the Mushaira could not take place for 3 years. Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Lal of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, said, “Urdu is part of Delhi’s culture and heritage hence such events have played an important role in preserving and celebrating the heritage. This valued cooperation of great literary giants continues to enrich the cultural life of the Indian subcontinent.”

He added, “We strongly believe that the Mushaira helps the younger generation to understand the Urdu language in a simple format, and the poets such as Prasoon Joshi and Meenu Bakshi act as a bridge between Urdu and non-Urdu speaking individuals.” The event gives a platform where poets from foreign countries come together to present their work and engage in a vibrant exchange of ideas. However,

international poets will be missed this time.

