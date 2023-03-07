One suspended after Delhi man kills self in police station

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man who was accused in a cheating case of Rs 14 lakh died by suicide by jumping off the third floor of a police station building in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on March 5 around 3.20 pm when the deceased man, identified as Anand Verma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was seen on the third floor of the Kamla Market Police station roaming but suddenly he jumped the railing and came on the weatherboard.

“The police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm and also requested him not to jump. But the person did not pay any heed to their request and jumped off the building,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

The injured man was immediately rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital through a PCR vehicle, however, within an hour of his admission, the man Anand Verma succumbed to his injuries.

It was further revealed that a complaint of cheating of Rs 14 lakh in the name of arranging jobs was filed against the deceased by Head Constable Ajeet Singh, posted in Kamla Market police station.

The deceased was brought to the police station for enquiry in connection with the case and was freed after initial enquiry on his assurance to return the money,” the official said.

However, Verma ended his life by jumping off the building. Taking cognizance of the incident and unearth any foul play in it, the police have initiated a departmental enquiry and then placed Head Constable Ajeet Singh under suspension.

