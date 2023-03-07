Home Cities Delhi

One suspended after Delhi man kills self in police station

The injured man was immediately rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital through a PCR vehicle, however, within an hour of his admission, the man Anand Verma succumbed to his injuries.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

cops, police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man who was accused in a cheating case of Rs 14 lakh died by suicide by jumping off the third floor of a police station building in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on March 5 around 3.20 pm when the deceased man, identified as Anand Verma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was seen on the third floor of the Kamla Market Police station roaming but suddenly he jumped the railing and came on the weatherboard.

“The police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm and also requested him not to jump. But the person did not pay any heed to their request and jumped off the building,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

The injured man was immediately rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital through a PCR vehicle, however, within an hour of his admission, the man Anand Verma succumbed to his injuries.

It was further revealed that a complaint of cheating of Rs 14 lakh in the name of arranging jobs was filed against the deceased by Head Constable Ajeet Singh, posted in Kamla Market police station.

The deceased was brought to the police station for enquiry in connection with the case and was freed after initial enquiry on his assurance to return the money,” the official said.

However, Verma ended his life by jumping off the building. Taking cognizance of the incident and unearth any foul play in it, the police have initiated a departmental enquiry and then placed Head Constable Ajeet Singh under suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cheating case cheating
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp