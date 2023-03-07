Posters by Delhi unit of Congress mock AAP, Kejriwal

Home Cities Delhi

The posters displayed photographs of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain behind bars, and carried a statement from CM Arvind Kejriwal, “The one who is corrupt is also anti-national.” 

Posters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain put up outside Congress headquarters, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress has put up posters outside its offices highlighting the so-called liquor scam case.

The Congress has also written to the Delhi L-G seeking his intervention to prevent ‘tainted’ MLAs Saurav Bharadwaj and Atishi from being made ministers to replace Sisodia and Jain.

Denouncing the party, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that Delhi has now become a “capital of scams” as Jain has been languishing in Tihar Jail for 9 months in a money laundering case.  “Kejriwal, who promised a corruption-free and transparent government, has been caught in 10 major scams in the past 10 years,” said Chaudhary. 

