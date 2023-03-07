Sisodia to be in jail no. 1 of Tihar with Gita, seeks to do vipassana

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody -- till March 20 -- in the excise policy case. The former Delhi chief minister was produced before Rouse Avenue court after the end of his one-week CBI custody.

Following the order of Special Judge MK Nagpal, the AAP leader, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26, was sent to Tihar Jail. He would be lodged at Jail No. 1 as an undertrial prisoner.

The court allowed Sisodia’s plea to carry Bhagwad Gita, diary, and spectacles, apart from his prescribed medicines. The court asked prison authorities to consider Sisodia’s request for a vipassana cell where meditation workshops are being conducted. He will be alone in his barrack and will not be given any special treatment, according to cops.

When the court suggested a virtual hearing on March 20, Sisodia requested for physical hearing, saying that he will at least get a movement around. “An application to send the accused to judicial custody has been filed. It is submitted that police custody is no longer required and the same may be sought later if required. In view of submission made, the accused is sent to judicial custody till March 20,” the court said.

The CBI said that it was not seeking further custody at present, but hinted that it might do so in future as witnesses are yet to be examined. The agency also argued that AAP leaders and the media have been politicising the matter and witnesses are “terrified”.

Sisodia’s lawyer, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, vehemently opposed the CBI’s submission, asking whether the agency is scared of the media. The court said that the media cannot be stopped from reporting. “If the media is reporting, they are reporting. As long as protests are peaceful, it is fine,” the court said.

