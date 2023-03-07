Home Cities Delhi

Worried about country's sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal 

The chief minister said it is worrisome that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned those doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced.

Published: 07th March 2023 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country.

"Everyone knows that government schools and hospitals are in a bad shape. But two people -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- who improved these government schools and hospitals are in jail," he said.

The chief minister said it is worrisome that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned those doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced.

"On Holi, I will meditate and pray for improving the sorry state of affairs in the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival," he said.

"I am not worried about Sisodia and Jain being in jail. They are brave people who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But the state of affairs in the country worries me," Kejriwal added.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Jain was arrested in May last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Both of them recently tendered their resignations from the Cabinet.

